MARDAN - The district administration on Wednesday started a campaign to convince the masses to wear facemasks and also sealed two fly­ing coach terminals for not following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to control the spread of coronavirus.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gul Bano told the media here that the KP government has made it mandatory for people to wear facemasks at pub­lic places, as the number of corona vi­rus cases in the country have rising ex­ponentially.

She added that in this connection on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abid Wazir, the district administration has started an awareness campaign to motivate the shopkeepers and public to wear facemasks.

She added that to aware the masses and traders announcement were made through loud speaker in different ba­zaars of the city. She added that banners and poster were also installed in differ­ent places for public awareness about using facemasks.