Death toll from a dust storm in the metropolis climbed to six on Thursday as the Met Department issued another advisory for Karachi warning that storms could hit the port city again today.

According to the reports, authorities have issued an alert for Rangers and the police following the advisory by the Met Office.

On Wednesday, a woman along with five others was killed and more than 15 were injured as a heavy dust storm wreaked havoc in the metropolis.

According to the meteorological department, Western disturbances are passing through the country with thunderstorms with lightning also expected in the city's northern areas.

Officials added that the dust storm last night had a speed between 54 and 74 kilometres/hour, adding that visibility had reduced to one kilometre, whereas typically it is between five and six kilometres.

The sudden change in weather pattern brought with it power outages in various neighbourhoods, including Saddar, Lyari, Malir, New Karachi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Korangi.