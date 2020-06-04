Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). on Wednesday, dismissed the contempt case against the former SAPM on information Firdous Ashiq Awan. A four member bench dismissed the plea against Firdous Ashiq due to the frequent absence of the petitioner Khalid Mehmood who had approached the commission in November 2019. The case was filed against the former SAPM over her tweets in which she had claimed that the opposition parties had threatened the ECP. These were the same “elements” that criticised the electoral body for the failure of the result transmission system and not releasing Form 45 during the general elections in 2018, she had said. She had further said that the opposition had become an example of political hypocrisy, saying that the petition against the PTI in the foreign funding case would soon be rejected.