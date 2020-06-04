PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that health and education will be the top priority sectors of the provincial government for the Annual Development Program (ADP) of financial year 2020-21.
He directed the concerned quarters of these departments to give timelines for the completion of all the processes starting from the preparation of PC-1 documents up to the groundbreakings of the new developmental schemes and to ensure the completion of these processes as per the timelines.
He said this while chairing a meeting regarding the formulation of ADP for the next financial year held here on Wednesday.
The Chief Minister also directed the highups of health department to take all necessary steps to complete the ongoing developments schemes of health sectors specially the construction of hospital buildings and ensure the availability of the required health staff and medical equipments for the under-completion hospitals by the time when these under-construction hospitals are ready to be handed over to the health department.
He also directed the concerned quarters to make a workable a plan for the regularization of doctors, teachers and other contract employees of the ex-FATA.
The meeting discussed in detail various proposed projects of these sectors to be included in the next ADP.
Besides the concerned provincial ministers and administrative secretaries, the meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadar, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary P&D Humayun Khan and other relevant authorities.
The meeting also reviewed the progress so far made on the completion of the ongoing developmental schemes of these sectors.
Regarding the overall utilization of funds released under the current ADP, the meeting was informed so far 78% of the fund has been utilized so far and efforts are being made to ensure maximum utilization of the released funds by the end of this financial year.
The Chief Minister termed the strengthening of health infrastructure in the merged districts as one of the important priority areas of his government and directed the high ups of health department to take necessary steps on priority basis for the timely completion of the upgradation and strengthening project of all the District and tehsil headquarters hospitals of the merged areas.
The chair also directed the highups of education department for devising a feasible plan for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of all the damaged schools in the merged areas and availability of teachers for those schools.
The chief minister also directed the authorities of education department to prepare a project for the availability of missing facilities in public sector schools in the vicinity of the provincial capital.
Mahmood Khan further directed the education department to start the second shifts in public sector schools especially in those areas where land is not availability for the upgradation of schools.
While expressing dissatisfaction over the slow pace of progress on some of the developmental schemes, the Chief Minister directed the concerned quarters to find out the reasons for slow pace of work on those schemes and to identify the officials responsible for it.
He also directed the highups of planning and development department to propose new schemes for the next ADP only on merit and need basis.