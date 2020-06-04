Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that health and education will be the top priority sectors of the provincial government for the Annual Development Program (ADP) of financial year 2020-21.

He directed the concerned quarters of these departments to give timelines for the completion of all the processes starting from the preparation of PC-1 documents up to the groundbreakings of the new developmental schemes and to ensure the completion of these pro­cesses as per the timelines.

He said this while chairing a meet­ing regarding the formulation of ADP for the next financial year held here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister also directed the highups of health department to take all necessary steps to complete the on­going developments schemes of health sectors specially the construction of hospital buildings and ensure the availability of the required health staff and medical equipments for the un­der-completion hospitals by the time when these under-construction hospi­tals are ready to be handed over to the health department.

He also directed the concerned quar­ters to make a workable a plan for the regularization of doctors, teachers and other contract employees of the ex-FA­TA.

The meeting discussed in detail vari­ous proposed projects of these sectors to be included in the next ADP.

Besides the concerned provincial ministers and administrative secretar­ies, the meeting was attended by Addi­tional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadar, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary P&D Humayun Khan and other relevant authorities.

The meeting also reviewed the pro­gress so far made on the completion of the ongoing developmental schemes of these sectors.

Regarding the overall utilization of funds released under the current ADP, the meeting was informed so far 78% of the fund has been utilized so far and efforts are being made to ensure max­imum utilization of the released funds by the end of this financial year.

The Chief Minister termed the strengthening of health infrastruc­ture in the merged districts as one of the important priority areas of his gov­ernment and directed the high ups of health department to take necessary steps on priority basis for the time­ly completion of the upgradation and strengthening project of all the District and tehsil headquarters hospitals of the merged areas.

The chair also directed the highups of education department for devising a feasible plan for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of all the damaged schools in the merged areas and availa­bility of teachers for those schools.

The chief minister also directed the authorities of education department to prepare a project for the availabili­ty of missing facilities in public sector schools in the vicinity of the provincial capital.

Mahmood Khan further directed the education department to start the sec­ond shifts in public sector schools es­pecially in those areas where land is not availability for the upgradation of schools.

While expressing dissatisfaction over the slow pace of progress on some of the developmental schemes, the Chief Minister directed the con­cerned quarters to find out the rea­sons for slow pace of work on those schemes and to identify the officials responsible for it.

He also directed the highups of plan­ning and development department to propose new schemes for the next ADP only on merit and need basis.