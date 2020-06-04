Share:

ISLAMABAD-For the first time ever, the platform will let users select multiple old posts and delete them in bulk as opposed to one at a time in an attempt to ‘to make it easy for you to curate your presence on Facebook to more accurately reflect who you are today.’

‘Whether you’re entering the job market after college or moving on from an old relationship, we know things change in people’s lives, and we want to make it easy for you to curate your presence on Facebook to more accurately reflect who you are today.’ said the company in a statement. The feature, called ‘Manage Activity’ can be accessed through mobile by navigating to ‘Settings & Privacy’ and then tapping on ‘Activity Log.’

While a seemingly subtle change, anyone that has ever attempted to cleanse their accounts of old pictures with exes, cringe-worthy status updates, or Farmville notifications, knows that the process could be fairly laborious.