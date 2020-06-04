Share:

HYDERABAD - The Vice Chancellor of Sindh University Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of provincial minister Haji Ghulam Murtaza Baloch.

In a condolence message on Wednesday, Dr. Burfat said the deceased possessed extraordinary attributes including tenacity of purpose and integrity of character as hea rose from chairmanship of town committee Gaddap to provincial ministry.

The Vice Chancellor invoked benedictions from Almighty Allah to rest his soul in peace in the choicest of places in paradise.