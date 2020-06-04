Share:

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain has said that the people should avoid such elements who are spreading fear and harassment among the people regarding coronavirus so that their business keep on going, thing called Ehsaas (feelings) has diminished in some people and private laboratories.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, Ch Shujaat Hussain appealed to the people to avoid corona test till some sorts of indications do not appear, people should better observe prevent measures instead of having tests repeatedly and regard it as their responsibility that they have to save not only themselves but also others.

Ch Shujaat Hussain said that those earning "Haram" should have fear of Allah and create some humanity in them because "Haram" income does not help anyone.

He said, “Do not make yourself and your family mental patients by having tests repeatedly. We all should adopt such lifestyle at the earliest in which observing preventive measures is very essential thing.”

He also advised people to particularly look after poor relatives and people living around because Almighty Allah likes this act, and perhaps Almighty Allah may rid us of this pandemic due to it.

“This is a pandemic sent by Allah and all should seek forgiveness truly from their hearts from Almighty Allah so that Allah keeps us safe from it,” he added.