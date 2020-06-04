Share:

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide has risen by more than 93,000 over the past 24 hours to top 6.2 million, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in its daily situation report.

The global case tally stands at 6,287,771, and the death toll totals 379,941 - an increase 3,621 over the past day.

The Americas account for a large proportion of coronavirus cases: 2,949,455, with 165,311 deaths.

The World Health Organisation declared the new coronavirus a pandemic on 11 March.

According to Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally amounts to some 6.4 million, with over 385,000 deaths and more than 2.8 million recoveries.