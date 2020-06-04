Share:

LAHORE - Terming it state terrorism by the Indian government of Narendra Modi, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has condemned the killing of 13 Kashmiris in fake encounters in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

“The international community must take notice of the state terrorism and declare India a terrorist state instead of behaving like a silent spectator,” he said during a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior member Haji Mohammad Ramzan at Governor’s House on Wednesday.

He said the Indian government’s plans to turn Muslims majority into a minority in the IOK would prove disastrous for peace in the region, adding that Indian government was axing its own feet through such inhuman acts.

“Indian Army was killing Kashmiris in fake encounters in the name of anti-infiltration operation under the Hindutva policy of Narendra Modi,” Sarwar added.

Reiterating moral and diplomatic support to the hapless Kashmiris, he said Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan as per the vision of Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The Governor said that India must realise that its barbarism could not break the resolve of the Kashmiri people nor could its anti-Pakistan propaganda divert focus from Indian state terrorism and human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir.

He said the martyrdom of every Kashmiri would further strengthen their resolve to win freedom from the Indian occupation, adding that India had made Kashmir the largest prison in the world by imposing a curfew for more than 300 days but it has failed to break the resolve of the freedom fighters.

The Punjab Governor said that no power in the world could stifle the voice of Kashmiris and India had no other option but to give freedom to Kashmiris in accordance with the UN resolutions, adding that there could be no viable peace in the region till the freedom of Kashmir.