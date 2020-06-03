Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday reserved its judgment in the petitions related to allotment of plots by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) that has been established on land acquired from local residents in certain sectors.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice AtharMinallah reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments of all the parties on non-payment of compensation to the people the land had been acquired from.

The IHC bench also expressed its anger on CDA over its failure to provide alternative plots to the victims of land acquisition.

During the hearing, Ali Nawaz Awan Member National Assembly (MNA) belonging to Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) and CDA representatives appeared before the court.

The bench remarked that the federal capital has become a classic example of elite culture. He maintained that the CDA is responsible for the absence of governance according to law in Islamabad.

Justice Athar also said that even the coronavirus pandemic has not made us fearful of the God. He added that they have forgotten that they have to appear before God.

The IHC CJ observed that 1,000 people have been rendered homeless and have not yet been given alternative options. He asked that is the Housing Foundation above the law that it does not comply with court orders?

Ali Nawaz said that what the court had said was true but for the first time they were trying to bring improvement.

At this, Justice Athar remarked that the court only wants the elite culture to end. He added that judges, bureaucrats, journalists all are given plots in Islamabad but no plots are provided to those from whom the land is acquired.

Later, the court reserved its verdict on the petitions filed by those evicted from different sectors in Islamabad and deferred the proceedings.

In the previous hearing of the case, the court had restricted the FGEHA and the CDA from allotting any further plots and had ruled that it can only be done through an auction until the final verdict of the case.

The IHC had ruled that the counsels could not justify the allotment of plots to some privileged people without compensating those who were forced to vacate the land and have been awaiting compensation for the past six decades.

Justice Minallah had said that many have died in the hope of receiving compensation and termed it a classic example of the violation of fundamental human rights.