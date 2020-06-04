Share:

PESHAWAR - Despite the ongo­ing epidemic Covid-19 hazardous situation, the Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa government has continued its developmental approach to start works on solariza­tion projects i.e. solarization of 8000 schools, 4000 mosques and 187 basic health units (BHUs) as per the “Access to Clean Energy Program”.

The projects after completion would prove to be an effective source to control the prevailing energy crisis.

In this context, a signing ceremony regarding the award of projects to contractors in order to start on working was held under the supervision of Secretary Power Zubair Khan and Chief Executive