ISLAMABAD-Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz on Wednesday filed a contempt of court petition before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the federal government.

Ansar filed the petition through his lawyer Kashif Malik and cited Secretary Ministry of Interior, Ali Nawaz Awan Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs and Secretary Local Government Commission as respondents.

In the petition, he stated that the petitioner had earlier filed the writ petition challenging the notification dated January 7, 2020 regarding the constitution of Commission to the extent of appointment of Ali Nawaz as its Chairman and the order dated February 14 by Ali Nawaz and Secretary Local Government Commission.

He added that the petitioner also challenged the entire working of Local Government Commission (LGC) and it was contended that under the Islamabad Local Government Commission Act 2015, the LGC was not empowered to initiate an inquiry on its own.

Ansar adopted that despite the fact that the matter regarding the constitution, working and decisions of the Commission was sub judice before the court and further that on May 21, the court had suspended the notification dated May 17, the respondents have issued the letter dated June 2 requiring the petitioner to participate in the Commission’s meeting with reference to the notification regarding his suspension as Mayor Islamabad.

He continued that the above referred series of actions taken by the respondents in an un-holy haste would reflect that they are hell bent upon suspending the petitioner mayor come what may. Sheikh Ansar further argued that the respondents are acting in sheer violation of the law on the subject and complete defiance of the injunctive orders passed by the high court in his petitions. He contended that the respondents deliberately and willfully violated and flouted the orders passed by the high court.Therefore, they are liable to be proceeded against for their contemptuous acts.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the respondents for willfully and deliberately violating the high court orders. Earlier, an IHC bench had suspended the 90-day suspension notification issued by the government on allegations of corruption and had directed for Aziz’s restoration on his post as the mayor of Islamabad.