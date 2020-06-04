Share:

ISLAMABAD - A substantial increase in militant attacks was ob­served in the country during the month of May 2020.

According to the statistics released by an Islama­bad-based think tank, Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a 100 percent increase in militant attacks was observed as the country wit­nessed 18 militant attacks during the month of May 2020 compared to nine militant attacks in April 2020.

In these 18 militant attacks, 34 people including 18 civilians and 16 security forces personnel were killed and 15 others including nine civilians and six securi­ty forces personnel were injured as compared to 18 deaths and injuries to six others during April. Thus, a 100 percent increase in militant attacks caused an almost 89 percent increase in fatalities almost a 150 percent increase in the number of those injured.

The think tank in its monitoring report recorded a substantial increase in militant attacks in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (erstwhile FATA region) where almost 67 percent of the total attacks (12 out of 18 mil­itant attacks) in the country were reported. In these 12 militant attacks in the erstwhile FATA), 17 people in­cluding 14 civilians and three security forces personnel were killed and eight others including five civilians and three security forces personnel were injured.

North Waziristan tribal district once again emerged as the most troublesome spot where eight militant attacks were reported which constitutes 67 percent of the total attacks in the tribal districts of KP and 44 percent of the total attacks in the entire coun­try. Three militant attacks were reported from Ba­lochistan in which 15 people, including 11 security forces personnel, were killed and two others were injured. Islamabad Capital Territory, KP and Punjab witnessed one militant attack each.

As per the statistics released by PICSS, eight out of 18 militant attacks were IED-based, seven were inci­dents of target killings and one incident each of mil­itants’ physical assault, mortar attack, and rocket at­tack. Out of seven incidents of target killings in the country, six were reported from the erstwhile FATA that also happens to be 50 percent of the total num­ber of attacks in the region.