Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haq chaired a meeting concerning IT Park Islamabad project.

Federal Secretary IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui was also present in the meeting.

During meeting, Federal Minister for IT was briefed about the detailed engineering and ICT design of the IT Park to be built at Chak Shazad, Islamabad.

The Federal Minister gave direction that the work on the IT Park project must be completed in a transparent manner.

He directed to install solar electric light poles in the parking area of the IT Park for the efficient utilization of energy. Solar panels could also be installed at the rooftop of the IT Park building to utilize renewable energy, he said.

The Federal Minister gave directions that the groundbreaking of the IT Park should be at the earliest and the work on it should be completed speedily.

Earlier, the chair was apprised that the IT Park Islamabad would consist of twelve storeys (10 storeys above and 2 storeys underground) self-contained buildings and would act as a state- of-art facility and part of the enabling environment to foster collaboration, innovation and product development.

Meeting was attended by the senior officers of the Ministry of IT and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB).