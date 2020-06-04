Share:

ISLAMABAD-Missing Persons Commission received 13 new cases while disposed of 21 cases in the month of May, 2020, says a month of report of the commission.

The Commission disposed of total 4544 cases upto May 31, 2020 as per monthly progress report of alleged enforced disappearances for the month of May 2020.

A total number of 6,661 cases were received by the Missing Persons Commission upto April 2020.

During May 2020, 13 more cases were received by the commission and total numbers of cases reached to 6674.

The Commission disposed of 21 cases in May 2020 and thus total disposal of missing persons cases upto May 31, 2020 is 4544 and balance as on May 31, 2020 is 2130.

The Commission will resume its hearings soon after review of lockdown policy announced by the federal and provincial governments in order to prevent from COVID-19 as per law.

Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman Missing Persons Commission, and other members disposed of 4544 cases upto May 31, 2020. The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of Chairman and members of the Missing Persons Commission for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones.

Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman, Missing Persons Commission, is serving the Missing Persons Commission in an honorary capacity and is drawing no salary for this service.