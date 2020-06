Share:

LAHORE - The country on Wednesday reported at least 4,131 new infections nationwide as the tally of coronavirus to reaches 80,463. At least 29,489 cases so far detected in Punjab, 31,086 in Sindh, 10,897 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,740 in Balochistan, 3,188 in Islamabad, 779 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 284 in Azad Kashmir. Some, 28,923 patients so far recovered from the virus while the death toll stands at 1,688 with 67 deaths reported during the last twenty four hours.