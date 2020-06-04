Share:

QUETTA - Communications and Works (C&W) Department on Wednesday has made it mandatory to obtain NOC from the Office of the Secretary Communications and Works for cutting all National Highways and district roads in the province.

The permission must be obtained from the Department of Communications and Works while legal action will be taken against those who would find in cutting the road for constructing or repairing purpose without the legal permission of the Department, said a press release issued here.

Meanwhile, at least three persons were injured in a collision between to vehicle at Kola Phatak area of Quetta on Wednesday. According to police sources, the victims were on way to somewhere in a 2car when another vehicle hit it which was coming from the opposite direction due to over speeding. As a result, three persons received injuries and were rushed to civil hospital for medical aid.

The injured identity could not be ascertained so far. Police have registered a case.

Separately, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Qadir Ali Nayel on Wednesday called on Chief Secretary Capt, (retd) Fazeel Asghar where Additional Chief Secretary Home Hafiz Abdul Basit, Commissioner Quetta Division Muhammad Usman, and Deputy Commissioner Quetta Aurangzeb Badeni were also present.

Central spokesperson of Hazara Democratic Party (HDP), MPA, Qadir Ali Nayel demanded of the Chief Secretary and local administrations to take measures to arrest those accused involved in targeted killing of Ismail Hazara near Mehalla Hashmi.

Qadir Ali Nayel said that provincial capital was a home of all of us so therefore it was the responsibility of every citizens to play their due role to maintain peace saying that in the current situation, stakeholders, political and religious parties have to play their imperative role in thwarting the nefarious conspiracies of negative elements for the restoration of durable peace in the area. Chief Secretary Fazeel Asghar said law enforcement agencies (LEAs) were taking practical measures to improve law and order situation in the area and strict action was underway against target killers and other criminals to bring them to justice.