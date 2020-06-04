Share:

ISLAMABAD - Since the COVID-19 cases are increasing after Eid-ul-Fitr, the parliamentary opposition parties may submit call-attention notice in national assembly secretariat, asking government to share details about coronavirus testing capacity. The opposition members may submit call-attention notice for upcoming session of national assembly asking about details of its testing capacity in different parts of country, said opposition parties members. The upcoming sessions of national assembly and senate would discuss the negative impacts of COVID-19 and its effects on economic and social system of country. The focus of all lawmakers in their speech would be on coronavirus in their budget 2020-21. The federal government would also present federal budget 2020-21 in upcoming budget and try to pass it in a month.