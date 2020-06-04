Share:

LAHORE - Two days ahead of the Punjab Assembly session, Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi presided over the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee held through video link here on Wednesday.

It was participated by Provincial Law Minister Basharat Raja, MPAs Samiullah Khan, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Mohammad Moavia, Secretary Punjab Assembly Mohammad Khan Bhatti, DG Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Lak and Rai Mumtaz.

Ch Parvez Elahi informed the Committee that it was not possible to hold the session in the Assembly building under the SOPs, and as such, an alternate venue had to be arranged. He further informed the committee members that quotations were sought from Aiwan-e-Iqbal, PC Hotel and Faletti’s Hotel. “We accepted the lowest bid coming from the Faletti’s Hotel. This place is also very appropriate as it is located very close to the Assembly”, he said.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that he will try to seek further cut in the bill at the end of the session. “We have got the third hall from the hotel management totally free for the sitting of the treasury and opposition members”, he added.

Speaker advised all members that they should come after getting their corona tests done.

He also asked them to wear face masks and sit on their allocated seats.

During the meeting, the opposition members appreciated the efforts of the Speaker Punjab Assembly saying it was very welcome step to hold the budget session at such a low cost. During the meeting, it was also emphasized that the new assembly building should be completed at the earliest.