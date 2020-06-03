Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has sealed parts of the federal capital to check spread of coronavirus in the city.

District Magistrate Islamabad issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday. The notification said that the decision was taken in larger public interest and immediately came into effect. After confirmation of COVID-19 results through list of NIH and after input and analysis by epidemiologists of the Deputy Commissioner COVID Nerve Centre along with deliberations with the health department (DHO, MNSR&C, DG, MCI), the areas have been sealed in larger public interest with immediate effect and until further orders, read the notification. The decision was taken in exercise of powers conferred under Epidemic Disease Act, 1958 and to prevent community spread of novel coronavirus.

The areas which have been sealed include Huawei Tech. Saudi Pak Tower, Blue Area, Islamabad; Pakistan Sports Board; Gulrajgan, ChatthaBakhtawar; street No. 13-C, National Police Foundation, E-11/4, Islamabad; main street No. 26, sub-street 110, sector I-10/4; street No. 111, sector G-9/4; street No. 54, sector G-7/2; Block No. 6, PWD Colony; and street No. 62, sector G-6/4, Islamabad. The ICT administration has also requested Islamabad police, Rangers, and Pakistan Army to cordon off the areas to ensure public safety, according to the notification.

According to the National Command and Control Centre, as of Wednesday, there were 3188 confirm cases of COVID-19 in Islamabad.