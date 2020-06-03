Share:

“There is no terror in the bang, only in

the anticipation of it.”

-Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock was a highly renowned, and critically acclaimed director and filmmaker, with his films accruing 46 Academy Award nominations and 6 wins. Nicknamed the “Master of Suspense,” Hitchcock was known for his distinct style of filmmaking which employed crafty elements such as the use of distinct plot devices, point of view interaction and the wrong man/wrong woman tactic to arouse suspense and instil horror amongst the audience, creating a unique viewer experience. This style of filmmaking later became known as the “Hitchcockian,” and its themes are still widely used by directors and filmmakers today.

Hitchcock was born on 13 August 1899 in London, England. He experienced a rough childhood, with his obesity not affording him many friends and the punishments he endured from his strict parents leading to many unhappy memories. The trauma he endured as a child would later be reflected in his films. Initially working as an engineer, Hitchcock joined the film industry in 1920, and moved to Hollywood in 1939, where his first film, Rebecca, won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Despite the success his films enjoyed, Hitchcock never won an Academy Award as director. In 1967, the Academy honoured him with a lifetime achievement Oscar, for which he gave one of the shortest acceptance speeches in history: “Thank you, very much indeed.”

He passed away on 29 April 1980, leaving behind a celebrated legacy which would immortalise him. His most famous film to date is Psycho.