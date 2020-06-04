Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday visited the Inter-Services Intelligence Headquarters alongwith Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Federal Ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and SAPM Dr Moeed Yousuf.

Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, Director General Inter-Services Intelligence received the Prime Minister on his arrival at Headquarters. A comprehensive briefing was given to the Prime Minister encompassing complex regional and domestic challenges with special focus on Pakistan efforts for restoration of peace and stability.

The Prime Minister emphasized that no effort would be spared for national security and sovereignty. Sacrifices and tireless efforts of the Inter-Service Intelligence were deeply appreciated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This was second of visit of Prime Minister to ISI Headquarters in less than two months time. He had paid a visit on March 23 along with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa.

On May 6, Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt General Faiz Hamid had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office and matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Prime Minister’s visit to ISI Headquarters comes at a time when India is trying to seek an opportunity to stage a false flag against Pakistan for extending political and diplomatic support to the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had already written a letter to the UNSC President and UN Secretary General to highlight Pakistan’s concerns. On the other hand, there is no let up in ceaseless violations of ceasefire on LoC through unprovoked firing by the Indian security forces targeting the civilians.

The Prime Minister has been repeatedly saying that Indian government’s policies are seriously threatening peace and security in South Asia. He had also expressed his concern over the continuing “double lockdown” in Occupied Kashmir, intensification of military crackdown by occupation forces in occupied Kashmir, and changes in domicile law, which would enable non-Kashmiri Indians to settle in the disputed area. The Prime Minister stated on many occasions that India is altering the demographic structure of the occupied territory in violation of UN Security Council resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention. He also stated that India is following expansionist policy as a result its relations with all of its neighbours including Pakistan, China, Nepal and others.