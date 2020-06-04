Share:

Lahore - The Pakistan Poultry Association (Northern Region) Vice Chairman Ch Fargham, raising his serious concern over the rumours of coronavirus in chicken, has strongly condemned the baseless propaganda against the poultry products, saying the rumours are totally fake and baseless. In a press briefing, he said that the coronavirus has not been reported in any chicken product in any part of the country. Besides, poultry has not been reported to be linked in transmission of virus to human so far in any part of the world, he added. Ch Fargham further said that a misleading rumour was being circulated on social media regarding the presence of novel coronavirus in chicken with the warning to general public to avoid use of chicken meat.

He informed that a large number of health associations and nutrition experts including Dr. Javed Akram of University of Health Sciences, Prof M. Ashraf Nizami President of Pakistan Medical Association, Dr Somia Iqtidar General Secretary of Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine, Prof Zurfishan Dean of Institute of Public Health, Prof Talat Naseer Pasha, vice chancellor of University of Education, Dr M. Nasir General Secretary of Pakistan Society of Food Sciences and Technology, Prof Masood Sadiq President of Pakistan Pediatric Association, Dr Tariq Mahmood President of Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians, have recommended to use poultry products without any fear as it is absolutely safe, having high quality of animal proteins as present in fish, milk and eggs.

In this regard Ministry of National Food Security & Research (Livestock Wing) and Poultry Research Institute Punjab have already refuted this baseless propaganda, through official notifications, which have also been published in national media.

Therefore, chicken meat is healthy, nutritious and safe for the consumers. The chicken lovers may continue to consume chicken meat without any fear, he said.

Ch Fargham pointed out that poultry sector is one of the most organized sectors of the agro-based industry of Pakistan. The poultry sector has been serving the nation since 1962 and providing affordable poultry products to the masses to fulfill the requirements of animal protein. Poultry at present contributes 40% of the total meat consumption and generates employment and income for thousands of people.