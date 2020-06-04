Share:

Islamabad - President Dr. Arif Alvi has underscored the importance of enhancing Pak-China cooperation in the field of medicines, particularly infectious diseases.

Talking to a ten-member delegation of medical experts of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army led by Major General Dr. Feihu Zhou, on Wednesday, the President underlined the need for coordinated efforts, both at regional and global levels, to effectively deal with pandemics like COVID-19.

Appreciating China’s support to Pakistan in the hour of need, the President expressed his gratitude to the people and leadership of China for sending donation and medical team to assist Pakistan’s medical experts.

Dr Alvi said he was immensely impressed by the efforts made by the Chinese leadership to successfully contain coronavirus.

The credit, in this regard, goes to both President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang who personally visited Wuhan and oversaw the massive efforts aimed at controlling and preventing corona virus, he added.

He expressed the hope that the visit of Chinese medical team to Pakistan would further strengthen bilateral relations between the two friends.

Major General Dr. Feihu Zhou gave a comprehensive presentation about various strategies to deal with COVID-19 pandemic.

He informed about the visit of Chinese medical team to local medical facilities aimed at sharing its experience and expertise with Pakistan’s health experts on COVID-19.

The Chinese medical team arrived in Pakistan in last week of April to share its experiences with Pakistani doctors on coronavirus. The team deals with respiratory and infectious diseases as well as prevention of epidemics.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to PM on Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza, PM’s focal person on COVID-19 Dr. Faisal Sultan, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and Major General Dr. Feihu Zhou.