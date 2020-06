Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sindh, Raja Azhar, on Wednesday called upon the Sindh Home Secretary and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh to take strict notice of illegal appointments of policemen made in the Sindh Police Department on fake documents. While expressing his concerns over the illegal appointments in a communique here, the lawmaker said that the merit was ignored in the appointments by recruiting policemen on fake documents.