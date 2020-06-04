Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid met Chairman Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), Let-Gen (retired), Maqsood Ahmed at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Wednesday. Also present in the meeting were Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Ajmal Bhatti, Additional Secretary (Admin) Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Amir Ghazi and other officials. Chairman PPSC Lt-Gen (retired), Maqsood Ahmed presented the PPSC Annual Performance Report of Year 2019 to the Health Minister Punjab. The Minister said that Punjab made record recruitments of doctors with merit and transparency. The Minister said, “When I took over, I came to know that hiring of doctors was not done for many years and the Department was working with nearly 50 percent doctors. Provision of employment on merit to educated youth is the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan. The process is underway for more hiring in different specialties’.” Lt-Gen (retired), Maqsood said that the PPSC will complete the hiring process of doctors very soon.