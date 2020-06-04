Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Government, on Wednesday, ordered transfers of senior police officials. According to a notification, Deputy Inspector General (Investigations) Dr. Inam Waheed Khan was asked to report to S&GAD, for further posting. Deputy Inspector General ((Establishment) Ashfaq Ahmed was transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General (Operations). Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Babar Saeed was transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General (Establishment), while Deputy Inspector General (Security Division) Mehboob Rashid Khan was given the additional charge of Deputy Inspector General (Investigations).