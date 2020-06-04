Share:

FAISALABAD - Under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Pro­gramme, Rs 5.55 billion has so far been disbursed among 463,040 deserving people in four district of Faisalabad division so far. This was told by Division­al Commissioner Ishrat Ali in a briefing here on Wednesday. He said that 151 counters had been set up at 52 cash distribution centers across the division and Rs 12,000 per person was being provided at a rapid pace after biomet­ric verification. He said that at 20 centres of Fais­alabad district, 256,517 beneficiaries got money, 55,585 beneficiaries were facilitated in Chiniot at 6 centres, 91,435 in Jhang at 14 centres and 59,503 women and men were given aid at 12 centres in Toba Tek Singh district.