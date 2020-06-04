Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said that Sharif family had accumulated assets in London and it visited Pakistan to rule and befool the people.

While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the minister said that a political locust had ruined economy of the country but the government would take all corrupt elements to task.

He said that Shahbaz Sharif did not like to visit parliament owing to fears of Covid-19, adding that leadership of PML-N was sitting in London on guarantee of fifty rupees affidavit.

The information minister said that PML-N leadership was still engaged in befooling the public by making viral videos and photos from London on social media.

People of Pakistan had rejected these mafias who turned politics into business for their vested interests, said Shibli Faraz.

The minister said that no one should remain in any misconception and misunderstanding as the accountability process would continue across the board in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf was a political party of ideological people and it did not believe in hierarchical politics.

The minister admitted that coronavirus suspects were rising alarmingly in the country. The minister said that the government was analyzing the prevailing situation with all subsequent perspectives in the wake of coronavirus pandemic lockdown, adding that government was reviewing all arrangements keeping in view the difficulties of poor segments of society.

Preventive measures against Coronavirus pandemic were necessary to be observed to stay safe against the pandemic, said information minister.

The minister said that all major economies of the world were struggling as a result of coronavirus lockdown adding that coronavirus was rising alarmingly in all the countries across the globe.

He said that coronavirus did not prove to be as fatal as was estimated in our part of world. However public should ensure implementation on preventive measures against the pandemic to ensure safety of one another, he added

The minister also underlined that government was making continued efforts with public and relevant departments against locust in different districts of the country.

The minister said that government was devising effective mechanism to contain rising menace of locust.

Responding to a query, the minister said that policy on regional newspaper would be unveiled next week.

Meanwhile, Farrukh Habib, speaking on this occasion, said elements who looted the country were scared from ongoing accountability process in the country.

He said Prime Minister Imran khan was the only Prime Minister in the history of Pakistan who did not own a businesses in Pakistan.

He said assets of Shahbaz Sharif family increased upto 800 percent on account of TTs.

He said Sharif family was the biggest foundry of forgery in the country adding that people of Murree had rejected Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in his native village and Sharif Family bestowed Shahid Khaqan Abbasi with national assembly seat as a charity.