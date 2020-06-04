Share:

SUKKUR - Older People Shelter Home Sukkur, managed by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), has installed hand-washing booths at its center facilities to contain the coronavirus as well as hygiene habits among the dwellers.

Talking to media during inspection at the center on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Dr Shakeel Ahmed Jameel said that they had installed two hand-washing booths at Older People Shelter Home Sukkur.

In the prevailing situation, hand-washing booths at the ‘Older People Shelter Home’ would work as a critical equipment in combating the deadly virus which had devoured several lives across the world, he said.

He said that saplings of different plant species had been planted in vicinities of the center to enhance greenery at the center facilities adding that the center for older people had also provided with medical supplies.