FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has directed the shopkeepers to display price lists of essential items at prominent places on superstores and shops for convenience of the consumers.

The price control magistrates have been assigned the task of checking and sealing the shops or stores concerned for non-compliance.

He said this while meeting with trade associations in the committee room of his office. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazal Rabi Cheema, Extra Assistant Director Agricultural Marketing Abdul Rehman, Secretary Market Committee Masood Al Hassan Shah, General Assistant Revenue Malik Rashid and traders were also present.

The deputy commissioner said that the Punjab government had issued strict instructions to display rate lists on prominent places of shops, violation of which would not result in penalty but the shop or store would be sealed, so co-operate to avoid legal action. He said that price list should be displayed on every shop in one day after that legal action would be started. He mentioned the everlasting cooperation of the traders of traders of Faisalabad and said that they were the part of the team of district administration from which assistance was still expected.

The deputy commissioner said that in view of the current situation of coronavirus, precautionary measures should be taken at all times. In this regard, vendors and workers should be required to wear safety masks and maintain social distance. He said that the District Price Control Committee meets every fortnight to review the fluctuations in the prices of essential items and re-fix the prices of some commodities. He said that district administration had believed on the interests of both the classes so that the responsible action should be ensured on the instructions of the government so that the turn of action does not come.