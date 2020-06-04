Share:

Karachi - Sindh Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution to pay rich tributes to Pakistan Peoples Party late MPA and Minister for Katchi Abadies Ghulam Murtaza Baloch who died of Covid-19.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah himself moved a resolution that was supported by all other parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Grand Democratic Alliance and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal.

Murad said that Baloch remained Member Provincial Assembly twice and was a humble person. “Our many beloved ones departed us during the coronavirus pandemic,” he added. The Chief Minister, who had tears in his eyes, termed the Covid-19 an “Azmaish” (test) and said, “We have to face it with courage as we cannot fight against it because it is a test given by Allah Almighty.”

He also paid rich tributes to those who lost their lives to the fatal virus and front line soldiers including doctors, paramedics and personnel of rangers and police. “They all are performing their duties with courage by keeping their own lives at stake,” said Murad.

He was of the view that the sitting should have been adjourned in condolence to death of the PPP lawmaker, without any business, other than Dua for deceased being taken up as per tradition of the assembly.

The very next sitting of Sindh Assmebly after demise of a sitting MPA was adjourned as per tradition of the assembly but that the same unfortunately came to an end after 47 as the new member took oath of affirmation, he added.

“Our member has embraced martyrdom and the tradition should have not been ended. The sitting could be adjourned symbolically for just an hour as the session is summoned on the opposition requisition,” the CM opinioned.

Opposition Leader Firdaus Shamim Naqvi said they would not oppose even if the session was adjourned till Soyem of the deceased lawmaker. The PTI Parliamentary Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh while paying tributes to Baloch said that he was a humble person. “The late MPA embraced martyrdom while saving people from the Covid-19,” Sheikh added.

The MMA lawmaker Syed Abdul Rasheed who was recovered from the novel coronavirus said that Baloch inquired about his health twice during his quarantine period. He said many doctors and health workers had also laid thier lives while saving others.

Rashid Khilji of MQM-P, GDA’s Husnain Mirza and Nusrat Sehar Abbasi, PPP’s Shaheen Baloch, Kulsoom Chandio, Zulfikar Shah and Shahid Tahim and PTI’s Khurram Sher Zaman, Raja Azhar and others also prayed for their late colleague and those who died in Pakistan International Airline’s Airbus crash.

Later, the house was adjourned till Thursday (today) at 11am Session with precautionary measures.

As per Standard Operating Procedures, major precautionary measures were adopted before and during the first assembly sitting during the lockdown as all members were gone through the Covid-19 testing. The members were asked to wear face mask and pass through sanitizing gates installed in the assembly premises. Only limited number of members were participating in the session whereas no passes were issued to visitors to witness the Assmebly proceedings. Besides, the staffers were also said to be screened ahead of the session.

MPA takes oath

Meanwhile during the sitting, Sharmila Farooqui of the PPP took oath on women reserved seat as she replaced her party colleague Shahnaz Ansari who was shot dead in Naushero feroze in February this year.