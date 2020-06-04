Share:

ISLAMABAD - Over 20O standard Pa­kistanis in China yesterday returned home through a special PIA flight from Shanghai.

Talking to China Economic Net, Pakistan’s Con­sul General Shanghai Hussain Haider said that the return of Pakistanis is the first priority of the government and the embassy”. We are very much thankful to the Chinese who took care of our citi­zens like their own during the epidemic.”

He also reviewed the steps taken at the airport to protect passengers from any harm of the virus.

The stranded Pakistanis thanked the Pakistan government for arranging their deportation to the homeland.

“Thank you everyone who worked for us, we are thankful to everyone who has consumed their precious time for us,” said a passenger, Abdul Qa­dir.

A passenger named Qazi Sanaullah said the Chi­nese government helped and attended them like their own people.

“We did not face any problem in boarding. It was very smooth and easily, before purchasing ticket it was mandatory for passengers to check and confirm their Corona test results are nega­tive”, he added.

It may be noted that, PIA was allowed by the Chinese authority to operate direct flights to Shanghai to airlift Pakistani citizens.