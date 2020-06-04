Share:

KHYBER - The students’ community in Landi Kotal yesterday announced to boycott the online classes against suspension of 3G and 4G inter­net services.

Under the auspices of Khyber Students Association (KSA), a large number of students studying in various colleges and universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides local traders gathered in front of the Landi Kotal Press Club and chanted slogans for the resumption of internet service that had been suspended in the area for the last five years.

Addressing on the occasion, President KSA Abu Darda, Haris Shin­wari and others said that the government had initiated online class­es during the lockdown but ironically the tribal students could not get advantage of it as the 3G and 4G internet services are unavaila­ble in the entire tribal region.

Despite the announcement made by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, the locals were still deprived of the facility, they said.

The protesters threatened that if the 3G and 4G internet ser­vice was not restarted immediately, they would have no other option but to suspend the Pak-Afghan highway for indefinite time.

At the end the marchers dispersed peacefully.