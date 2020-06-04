Share:

ISLAMABAD-Tom Cruise is reportedly building a makeshift village at an abandoned RAF site in Oxfordshire so filming can resume for Mission: Impossible 7. The actor and producer, 57, and his A-list cast will reportedly stay in VIP Winnebago trailers so they can work through scenes in a bubble and protect the crew from catching coronavirus. Mission Impossible 7’s release has been delayed from July 2021 to November 19, 2021, after the coronavirus pandemic forced the film to relocate from Venice to the UK, and eventually halt production indefinitely. A source told: ‘The film has already been heavily delayed and there’s no sign of things going totally back to normal any time soon, so this is a way to try to get things up and moving again quickly and safely.’