NOWSHERA - Two parliamentarians from KPK and Punjab Assembly fell victim to deadly coronavirus on Wednesday. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel died of coronavirus on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Shahid Khan confirmed the lawmaker’s death from coronavirus. He said the lawmaker was under treatment at a hospital in Islamabad for the last one week and was on ventilator for the last three days. Mian Jamshed won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly polls in 2018 on PTI’s ticket from PK-63. He had also served as provincial minister for Excise & Taxation in the previous PTI led provincial cabinet.

The lawmaker’s son, Mian Umar Kakakhel and brother Mian Shabbiruddin Kakakhel had also contracted coronavirus, but they have not recovered yet and their medical tests have come back as negative. Initially it was announced that the funeral of the provincial lawmaker held at 2:30pm on Wednesday, at his ancestral graveyard in Kaka Sahib, Nowshera. Meanwhile, a field officer of an NGO in Nowshera has also died of coronavirus. Deputy Commissioner Shahid Khan said the NCHD Field Officer Zafar Iqbal died during treatment at Qazi Hussain Ahmed Medical Complex.

The 44-year-old NGO official was laid to rest after his death under the government standard operating procedures (SOPs). Meanwhile, PML-N legislator Shaukat Manzoor Cheema breathed his last due to Covid-19 on Wednesday. MPA from Gujranwala was brought to corona centre at PKLI after testing positive for the virus two days back. He breathed his last yesterday.