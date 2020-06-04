Share:

ISLAMABAD-As Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal got married re­cently and they received a massive amount of hate on so­cial media from their fans and also the general public. So on this note, Pakistani showbiz actress Ushna Shah came out in support of Shahroz Sabzwari and she talked about how it has belittled the entertainment industry. Taking to Twitter, Ushna Shah raised her voice and said, “Troll­ing the father of her child was not a service to an ex-wife. What good did bullying the wife & reducing the husband to make videos defending his personal matter do? It be­littled our industry.

Imagine the toll this took on three families, that too during a pandemic. Shame!”