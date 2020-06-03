Share:

KINGSTON-Nkrumah Bonner and Chemar Holder, both uncapped at Test level, are part of the 14-man West Indies squad, which is expected to land in England on June 9.

Chemar Holder, unrelated to Test captain Jason, is a fast bowler of immense promise, having picked up 36 wickets at 18.91 in the recent West Indies Championship. Bonner, 31, brings experience to the table with close to 70 first-class games under his belt. He made 523 runs in seven matches at an average of 58.11 in the 2020 Championship. He has previously represented West Indies in two T20Is.

In the wake of the pandemic, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo and Keemo Paul have opted out of taking the trip to England, a decision Cricket West Indies have said they respect and will not hold against the players when it comes to future squad selections. West Indies have also named an 11-man list of reserves who will travel with the squad. This group includes Shannon Gabriel who has been named alongside the likes of Sunil Ambris and Oshane Thomas. Meanwhile, Jermaine Blackwood is set to return to the squad.

The Jason Holder-led squad is set to board private charter flights on June 8 after undergoing testing for COVID-19. They will land in Manchester, where they will train for three weeks under strict bio-secure measures. The measures will continue to remain in place throughout the series and the three Tests, scheduled to start on 8 July will be played behind closed doors as part of the precautions.

“The touring party, who will all be tested for COVID-19 this week, are scheduled to fly to England on private charters on June 8,” CWI said in a statement. “Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul all declined the invitation to travel to England for the tour and CWI fully respects their decision to choose to do so. As previously stated, CWI will not hold this decision against these players when considering future selection.”

The touring squad is set to live and train at bio-secure venues during the tour and are scheduled to arrive on June 9 in Manchester, where they will be based for three weeks before travelling to Southampton for the first test at the Ageas Bowl.

WEST INDIES SQUAD: Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Jason Holder (c), Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach.

RESERVE PLAYERS: Sunil Ambris, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Keon Harding, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Shane Moseley, Anderson Phillip, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican.