





ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Police have arrested 14 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered 2.6 kilograms hashish, weapons and looted items from their possession, a police spokesman said on Sunday. According to a press note issued from office of SSP Islamabad, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Mumtaz Baig and Sikandar from Margallah police station arrested two motorbike thieves Ghulam Muhammad and Israr Khan besides recovering motorbike (ICT-SQ-410) and cash Rs. 2,50,000 from them. ASI Sajid Mehmud from Bani Gala police arrested Wajid in possession of 30 bore pistol while 12 bore gun was recovered from Sahib Rehman by ASI Arif Hussain of Nilore police station. Sub-Inspector Hebat Ullah from Crime Investigation Agency of Islamabad police arrested Qamar Shehzad for having 1.550 kilogram hashish while Sub-Inspector Muhammad Fiaz arrested Abdul Sattar for possessing 1.050 kilogram hashish. ASI Muhammad Niaz from Shehzad town police station arrested Rafique and Saba Ali for their involvement in theft incident and also recovered two lap tops from them. Sub-Inspector Muhammad Nawaz from Women police station arrested six women for their alleged involvement in immoral activities. They have been identified as Anam, Ayesha, Shamim, Talat, Razia and Naseem. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. IGP Islamabad Bani Amin Khan and SSP Yaseen Farooq have reviewed this performance and directed all police officials to take effective measures in curbing activities of anti-social elements.