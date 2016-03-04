CMZ New York - Clooney is convinced that Trump’s hype and momentum will run out eventually, despite being the frontrunner in the Republican nominee race.

George Clooney, a long-time political activist as well as Hollywood A-lister, has labelled the policies of Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump as ‘insane’, and believes that ultimately he won’t be able to make the White House.

Though Trump’s electoral momentum shows no signs of slowing, Clooney is still convinced that the hype will dissipate eventually. ‘This is an election cycle and we tend to go through some craziness,’ he told The Telegraph in a new interview regarding his new movie, the Coen brothers-directed political comedy Hail, Caesar!

Asked about the phenomenon of ‘The Donald’, the 54 year old actor replied: ‘The idea that this xenophobic, fascist theory that we are going to ban Muslims from our country or we are going to kick 12 million Mexicans back down to the border and build a wall they are going to pay for - none of that is ever going to happen.’

Though the real-estate mogul has stirred up masses of controversy with his comments about women and minority groups over the last 12 months, he won seven of the 13 states that voted as part of Super Tuesday (on March 1st), a result that makes him the odds-on favourite to be the Republican Party’s candidate later this year. Clooney, an outspoken Democrat and supporter of outgoing President Barack Obama, thinks that it won’t come to this, though the interview in question was conducted a couple of days before Super Tuesday. ‘This country isn’t going to do that,’ he said. ‘All this chatter is going to be going around for another two or three months but eventually all the insanity will stop and we will start to talk about issues that really matter.’