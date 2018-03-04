KARACHI - Leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Dr Farooq Sattar held creation of Pak Sarzameen Party as the main reason for defeat of MQM-P in the Senate elections in Sindh, held on Saturday.

With defection to PSP, MQM lost its 14 MPAs and the party strength in Sindh Assembly dropped to 37 MPAs from 51. With this weakened position MQM could win only one general seat of Senate from Sindh. In last Senate elections, MQM had won four seats from Sindh, he said while talking to media outside the assembly building after completion of the election process.

He said his party was going through a tough test as it was passing through a transformation phase after separating itself from Altaf Hussain and his group. But, the party would re-emerge as a very strong political party in Pakistan.

When his attention was drawn towards recent differences among MQM-Pakistan leaders, Dr. Farooq Sattar admitted that it also proved counterproductive for the party in today’s Senate elections.

He admitted that MQM-Pakistan’s 14 MPAs , including five lady members, changed their loyalties and voted for Pakistan People’s Party.

He said disciplinary action would be taken against the defectees. Besides, he continued, the people of Karachi, who voted them, would take them to task.

He alleged that PPP leadership was involved in horse-trading to strengthen its position in the Senate.

PPP leader Saeed Ghani rejected Dr. Farooq Sattar’s allegation.

Dr. Farooq Sattar claimed that MQM-Pakistan was now united as the differences were settled and the party would emerge more strong in the coming general elections.

“I ask MQM workers, not to be depressed. Remain united and committed. We will become very strong party once again,” he urged his party workers.