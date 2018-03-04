SIALKOT - Some unidentified accused stole 200 answer sheets from the examination centre set up for matriculation exams at Govt Boys High School Kulluwal, Sialkot tehsil.

School Headmaster Mazhar Hussain Zia has got registered a case against unknown accused. He told the police that BISE Gujranwala had provided 20 bundles carrying 100 answer sheets each which were stored in the school after formal counting under the supervision of school's watchman Rafiq. The headmaster added that 2 bundles were missing from there. Airport police have registered a case with no clue or arrest.

Meanwhile, the senior officials of the BISE Gujranwala visited the examination centre and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

FACTORY SEALED

The tehsil administration sealed a local food factory in Pasrur city where unhygienic food items were being prepared. A special team led by Assistant Commissioner Umer Iftikhar Sherazi also found several child labourers busy in work.

It seized a big quantity of the stale and injurious food items including Nimko and ketch up. Police have registered a case against factory owner Abdul Razzaq, a resident of Zafarwal.