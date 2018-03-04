SHARJAH - Karachi Kings' Pakistan Super League 2018 campaign has dealt a major blow on Friday when it was revealed that their superstar all-rounder Shahid Afridi will be unavailable for the next 10 days due to a knee injury.

Afridi was not included in playing XI of Karachi Kings’ match against Multan Sultans on Friday but the match was a washout due to rain and a wet outfield.

"An MRI scan on Shahid Afridi's knee has detected an infection," Afridi's spokesperson told the media. "He has been advised at least 10-day rest by doctors. His condition will be monitored after few days to decide the course ahead."

Later on, the Kings painted a less gloomy picture, adding: "Shahid Afridi's MRI scan suggests slight muscular swelling around the right knee area. Further tests will clear everything." If the prognosis proves to be accurate then Afridi will end up missing a major part of the remainder of the league matches, although he could still come back in time for the play-offs.

Reports suggest that he has swelling in his knee. He was feeling the pain for last three-four days, even played the last match after taking pain-killers. After doctors advise, it is likely that Afridi will rest for at least 10 days but he’s eager to be on the field soon. Afridi, who turned 38 on Thursday, is likely to miss Kings’ PSL matches against Islamabad United on Sunday, Quetta Gladiators on Thursday and against Multan Sultans on next Saturday.