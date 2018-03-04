TOBA TEK SINGH-PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto addressed a public gathering through video link outside the residence of MNA Bgeum Beelum Husnain Kharal here Friday night.

Bilawal said in his brief speech said that PPP had started re-organisation all over the country and enrolment campaign was in progress in all the districts. He urged all to join PPP and said youth who are 63 percent of the total population of the country especially come forward to get PPP membership. He claimed that membership campaign has gained very good results everywhere as PPP was the only attractive party for all segments of the society which is willing to see Pakistan as a progressive and prosperous country.

He said he greatly respected all the old party workers and leaders who stood by his grandfather Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his mother Benazir Bhutto and now they were also with him. Known political activists Farhat Khan Baloch and Zafar Iqbal Awan announced to join PPP on the occasion.

Earlier, small rallies of PPP activists reached the venue from all over district while two of the rallies were separately led by former Punjab minister Begum Neelum Jabbar Chaudhry from Toba Tek Singh and former provincial revenue minister and Faisalabad division PPP secretary general Haji Ishaq from Gojra. Both Begum Neelum Jabbar and Haji Ishaq said in their speeches that in 2013 general elections, the PPP was barred from holding election campaign and public gatherings with so called excuse of security issue which resulted in the defeat of PPP in Punjab. However, they said, in 2018 general polls, the PPP will prove it a popular party by winning majority seats of national and provincial assemblies in Punjab province too.

Haji Ishaq announced on the occasion that similar video link addresses of Bilawal will be held on Saturday at Gojra and on Sunday at Toba.