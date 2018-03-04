islamabad - Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division has resolved the longstanding promotion cases of Federal Directorate of Education teachers by upgrading the current cadre to Secondary School Teachers, an official said on Saturday.

In 2011, government had upgraded the BS-16 posts of Trained Graduate Teachers to SST but the decision was not implemented, the official said.

The decision has led to promotion of around 500 teachers which will create more posts in junior teaching cadre in the public sector educational institutions of FDE, said official.

According to official, the decision has been taken in compliance of court orders. The issue was raised because teachers had been waiting for their promotions since a long time.

According to sources, CADD in compliance with the judgment of Islamabad High Court and in pursuance to policy guidelines issued by the CADD, all Trained Graduate Teachers (BS-16) Drawing Masters (BS-16) serving under Federal Directorate of Education shall be promoted to the next higher grade as Secondary School Teachers (SST) (BS-17)

An official said that the issue of promotion was pending after the establishment eliminated the post of Deputy Head Master from educational institutions.

The elimination put an end to the entire process and the teachers on lower cadre than DHM had to wait for years for their promotions. Official said that the post of DHM was eliminated because the pay scale of both cadres was same at grade 17. He said the promotion of nearly 500 TGTs to SST will also lead to the promotion of Elementary School Teachers in similar number resulting in the creation of more posts.

President Federal Government Teachers Association Malik Ameer Khan talking to The Nation said that this is a significant decision taken by the authorities because it will result in large scale promotions and fresh appointments in all cadres in the future.

He added that after the promotion of about 500 TGTs as SST, ESTs and sacked employees will also be promoted as TGTs and fresh appointments will be made against the vacant posts of direct quota. Other cadres will also enjoy their share in expected promotions, he said.

Separately, Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education have notified all educational institutions of the city to obtain textbooks of three subjects of Higher Secondary School Certificate level from Khyber PakhtunKhwa Textbook Board.

The notification issued in this regard said that “the revised curriculum of 2006 of Urdu, English and Physics at HSSC level shall stand implemented w.e.f the academic session 2018-20. The students to be admitted to class-XI in August 2018 and subsequently promoted to class –XII in August 2019 shall be examined in accordance with the revised curriculum in HSSC Part-II examination to be held in the years 2019 and 2020 respectively. The books published by Khyber PakhtunKhwa Textbook Board are prescribed”.

Chairman FBISE Ikram Ali Malik talking to The Nation said that all provinces share the same syllabus prepared in accordance with the national curriculum. The last national curriculum was devised in 2006.

Chairman FBISE added that all textbook boards in provinces published the same syllabus, while in federal capital National Book Foundation did the same.

Since it is not possible to publish the entire syllabus for a single textbook board the gap is filled by taking books from other board.

“In this context, institutions have been asked to take books published by KPK board,” he added.

Chairman FBISE denied reports that KPK curriculum is better than the curriculum of other provinces because the FBISE syllabus is the same in all provinces.