KARACHI - Steakhouse Copacabana was closed on Saturday after a fire broke out in its kitchen.

Copacabana, located at Khayaban-e-Shahbaz commercial area of Defence Housing Authority, was launched in September 2017 and marketed as a Brazilian style steakhouse.

"The fire broke out in the kitchen apparently due to short circuiting. However, there were no casualties," said Hassan Khan.

"We were too excited as we were going to open the buffet system but unfortunately, it has been delayed due to the fire," he explained. He said the restaurant administration has already informed its customers about the unfortunate incident through social media. He said: "We will reopen the restaurant soon, most probably within a week."