KARACHI - About 40 handicapped persons from Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Matli staged a protest demonstration outside the Sindh Assembly on Saturday, demanding implementation of job quota for disabled persons.

The protesters on wheelchairs and walking sticks were holding placard and banners inscribed with their demands. They stayed at entrance to the Sindh Assembly and raised slogans against the PPP-led provincial government.

Talking to the media men, protest leader Abdullah Khan Korai said that disabled persons were facing difficulties due to non-implementation of five percent job quota. He said that protesters from across the province had reached the port city to bring their issues into the notice of the provincial government and they would not leave until their demands are met. As a pre-emptive measure, police blocked all roads leading to the Sindh Assembly. A disabled man, Saeed, was injured during the protest. Another man, Shabbir, fell unconscious during the protest. Later, both Saeed and Shabbir were shifted to Civil Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Awami Raj Tehreek activists and leaders held a protest demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) against Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) for bringing down the upper age limit to 30 years.

The protest was led by Awami Raj Tehreek chairman Syed Khalil Ahmed and was attended among others by Sarang Pirzada and Bilawal Lakho. The protesters were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans against SPSC policies.

The protesters said that due to cut in age limit many candidates could not sit the competitive examinations and this was an injustice. The SPSC should announce results of competitive examinations on time, they urged. They demanded that the SPSC increase the upper age limit for its competitive examinations to 35 years so that jobless people could avail government jobs.