KASUR-Five persons including an elderly woman were killed in different incidents here, according to police.

In Phoolnagar, two persons were killed in two separately held traffic accidents. One Abdul Basit was crossing Multan Road near Dena Nath when he was crushed to death by a speeding car. Another Waseem was killed after the motorbike he was driving was hit head-on by a Mazda van on Multan Road near Sarfaraz Nagar. Phoolnagar police were investigating.

Near Parnawan Bypass, a motorcyclist namely Ghulam Mustafa was crushed to death by a speeding truck. He was on the way back home when the incident occurred.

In Burj village, a man suffering from worst financial circumstances committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills. The deceased identified as Saleem was a labourer and had been sick for the last many days. The other day, his one-year-old daughter fell ill and he had no money for her treatment.

He consumed poisonous pills as his wife insisted money for the treatment of their daughter. His condition became critical and he was rushed to hospital but he could not survive. Ganda Singh Wala police were investigating.

On the other hand, an elderly woman was found dead at Railway Park, Kasur. Her dead body was spotted some passersby who informed A-Division police. The police reached the spot and shifted the body to Kasur District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem.

INJURED

A man was shot at and injured by rivals at Badu Jewna locality. One Murtaza submitted an application to Chunian City police that his brother Niaz Ahmed stood outside his house when suspect Arshad along with accomplices came and opened fire on him. Niaz sustained critical injuries and was rushed to hospital. Police registered a case.

In another incident, three persons including a motorcyclist namely Nasir were injured in a car-bike collision mnear Parnawan Bypass. The other two injured were identified as Babar Ali and Azam.

ROBBED

Dacoits pointed gun at a citizen namely Riasat and snatched the motorbike he was driving near Glamber Adda, Raiwind. Kot Radha Kishan police were investigating.