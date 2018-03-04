KHAIRPUR - The Government Girls Primary School in Khambhar North has been closed for 17 years and hundreds of girls have been deprived of primary education due to this criminal negligence of the authorities concerned.

This was disclosed by former Sindh Government Information Officer Sayed Ahmed Ali Shah while talking to the media on Saturday.

He said the Girls Primary School was established in 1954, but suddenly it was closed by the Education Department in 2005. He said due closure of school more than 300 girls are deprived of education in the area.

He said the Sindh Education Department did not post any teachers here despite repeated reminders and requests. Now the school has been converted in to cattle farm. He said the PPP government had declared education emergency in the province but it did not pay any attention to the closed school. He appealed to the authorities to take notice of closure of the school.

SCHOOL GIRLS INJURED

Three girl students were injured in a roof collapse at Girls High School in Ghotki on Saturday.

According to details, students Mehwish, Ramsha and Zoneka were injured and shifted to Ghotki hospital for treatment.

According to injured students, they had informed the school administration about poor condition of the building but they did not repair it.

BIRTHDAY CELEBRATED

A ceremony was organised here on Saturday by the Arts Council and Sindhi Adabi Sangat to mark 95th birthday of renowned poet late Shaikh Ayaz.

The ceremony was presided over PPP leader Nazar Muhammad Ghaho at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Open Air Theatre in Khairpur.

At the gathering, Sindhi Adabi Sangat office bearers recited poetry, thesis and cultural songs of the great poet. The speakers said that Shaikh Ayaz was a great poet, who spread his strong and meaningful messages of love, peace and humanity. They also said that there was a need to promote his work.