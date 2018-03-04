SIALKOT: The fifth international annual health conference titled "Medicon 2018" began under the auspices of Khawaja Safdar Medical College (KMSMC).

The senior doctors from across the country and abroad were attending the national health conference at Sialkot. Principal Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhary told newsmen that the conference was providing unique opportunities to the doctors and medical students to share their experiences and views and to learn from each other. On the first day of the moot, sessions on medicine, surgery, Gynae, eye, ENT, cardiology, medical education and psychiatry were held. Doctors delivered lectures with comprehensive presentations about the latest research in medical and health fields.

The national level pre-Medicon training workshops of doctors and medical students were held at Sialkot under the auspices of KMSMC Sialkot, he added. They delivered their lectures about the latest technologies of medical treatment especially on Audiology Orientation, Neonatal Resuscitation, Infection Control, Developmental Paediatrics, Knee Replacement Surgery, Endoscopy, Gynae, Eye, ENT, Liver Biopsy, Ophthalmology, Glaucoma, Perinetal Diagnosis and Research Methodology in these training workshops.–Staff Reporter

They stressed a need for making collective and individual efforts to educate the people about conducting the screening tests of hearing of newborns.

During the moot, doctors focused on adopting the latest research and getting maximum benefits from medical technologies for promoting standard education.